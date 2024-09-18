WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,386,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,418 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

