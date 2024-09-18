WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 91.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $245,641.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00105583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

