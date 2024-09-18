Westport Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Westport Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 100,518 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

