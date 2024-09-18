Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 936,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.