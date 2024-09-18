Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

