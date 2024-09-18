Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,623 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 9.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.