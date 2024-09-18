WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

