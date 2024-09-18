WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 16,529 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.