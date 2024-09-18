WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,373,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.