WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $520,000 in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 218,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

