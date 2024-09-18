WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 444.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

