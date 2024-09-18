WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

