WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 955 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

