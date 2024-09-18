WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 291.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $310.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

