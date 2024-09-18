WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000.

NYSE:SILA opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

