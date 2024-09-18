Wealth Alliance Sells 243 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

