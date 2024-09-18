Wealth Alliance Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

