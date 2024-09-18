Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

IEV opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

