Wealth Alliance Purchases 45,102 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.96.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

