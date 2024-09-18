Wealth Alliance Has $2.95 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $867.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

