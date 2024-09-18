Wealth Alliance Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after buying an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

