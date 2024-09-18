Wealth Alliance Has $2.22 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 192,956 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

