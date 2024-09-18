Wealth Alliance Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.89.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $595.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

