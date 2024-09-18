Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Waters by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

