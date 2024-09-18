Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2,134.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 187,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,725,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.45 and a 200-day moving average of $324.56. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

