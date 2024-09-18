Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ladder Capital worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

