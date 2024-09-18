Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 624.6% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 42,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

