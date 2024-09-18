Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

