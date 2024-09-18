Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $23,699,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $15,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 609,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

