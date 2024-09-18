Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 99,571 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,571 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

