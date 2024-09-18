Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 9,808 Shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF makes up 1.3% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 3.65% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Price Performance

OSCV opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Company Profile

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

