Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 4,972 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan purchased 16,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $274,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

