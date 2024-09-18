Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 2,090 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,975,000 after acquiring an additional 496,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 557,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

