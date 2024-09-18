Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.0 %

URI stock opened at $771.63 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $712.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

