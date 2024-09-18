Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of LTC Properties worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

