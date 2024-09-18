W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $219,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,013.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $961.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile



W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

