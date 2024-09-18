Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
