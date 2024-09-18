Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

