Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

