Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 10,106 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 399.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

