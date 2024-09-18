Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average of $254.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.