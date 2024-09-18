Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 536.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

