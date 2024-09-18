Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

