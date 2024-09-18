Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMV. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,037,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 211.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,447.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,352,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,463 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMV opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

