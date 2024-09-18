Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.