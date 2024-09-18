Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

