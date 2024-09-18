Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 154,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

