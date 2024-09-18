Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

