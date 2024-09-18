Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,772 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.8 %

RSG stock opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

