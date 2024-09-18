Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 464.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

WMS stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

