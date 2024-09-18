Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

